Borrisokane’s Dylan Slevin has a chance to secure a PDC Tour Card today

Tipperary’s Dylan Slevin can secure a PDC Tour Card today.

The Borrisokane man had a very successful Saturday at Q-School, reaching the semi-finals.

He now sits 5th on the Order of Merit, with the top 9 players out of the 124 earning a tour card.

Slevin will likely need at least 2 or 3 wins this afternoon to secure a tour card.

Meanwhile, Nenagh’s Stephen Rosney will need to win today’s tournament to earn himself a place on tour.

The final day of Q-School gets underway today at 12pm in Milton Keynes.