Borris-Ileigh book North Q/F spot after hard fought win over Lorrha

Borris-Ileigh booked the final quarter final place in the North Senior Hurling Championship after a hard fought win over Lorrha tonight.

The sides were level at the second half water break in Nenagh, but the introduction of Brendan Maher helped to swing things their way in the final quarter, and a late goal by Niall Kenny was the killer blow.

Playing against a stiff breeze in the first half, Lorrha struck early with a goal by Tipperary under 20 hurler Colm Fogarty, and both sides enjoyed brief spells of dominance before going in level at half time.

That ebb and flow continued in the third quarter, with wet and blustery conditions making free-flowing hurling tricky. But Borris-Ileigh pulled clear in the final 10 minutes with Kenny’s goal giving them an unassailable lead.

It finished 1-25 to 1-18 with Borris-Ileigh now taking on Templederry in the North quarter-finals on Tuesday.