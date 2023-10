A massive weekend of ladies football in Tipperary gets underway this evening.

The first of seven county finals happening over the weekend starts with the Senior B final tonight.

That sees Clonmel Commercials, who are aiming for three titles in a row, face Thurles Sarsfields in Ballyporeen at 8pm.

This year’s senior final takes place on Sunday at 4pm in Sean Treacy Park where Fethard take on Brian Borus.