Big home crowd expected for Munster senior camogie final

A big home crowd is expected for Sunday’s Munster senior camogie final.

Drom-Inch are aiming for their second provincial title in a row when they take on Cork champions Sarsfields.

The game was originally scheduled for Fr McNamara Park in Ennis but has since been moved to the Dillon Quirke GAA Grounds in Clonoulty at 2pm on Sunday.

Drom-Inch manager Matthew McGrath says a big crowd is something the players will look forward to:

“It’s definitely an opportunity that has fell in our favour, no doubt about it.

“From a logistical point of view, getting to Clonoulty on Sunday is obviously a lot easier that having to go to Mallow or Ennis but ultimately it will come down to what we do on the field on Sunday.

“It’s about us when we cross that white line, we have to go and perform.

“We had a great crowd getting behind us last Sunday and we needed them behind us especially in extra-time and those last 10 minutes so to have the crowd behind us next Sunday I think is something we’re going to relish and something the players are going to relish as well.”