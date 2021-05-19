Ballina’s McGeever qualifies for European Aquatics Final with National Relay Record

The Irish 4 x 200 metre freestyle relay team, featuring Ballina’s Finn McGeever, has qualified for a European final.

Competing in this morning’s semi-final of the European Aquatics Championships in Budapest, the Irish team set a new national record and clocked the sixth fastest time across the two races.

20-year-old Finn McGeever and his Irish team-mates Jack McMillan, Gerry Quinn and Jordan Sloan will be back in the pool for the final at 6.50pm this evening.

Another strong performance from the quartet will give them a great chance at Olympic qualification.

Mona McSharry goes in the final of the 100-metres breaststroke at the European Championships later.

The Sligo swimmer qualified sixth fastest from the semi-finals. McSharry returns to the Budapest pool at 5.25pm, Irish time.