It was a tough battle for Ballinahinch in the Junior A Munster Semi-Final in Cork on Saturday afternoon.

St Catherines had a great start with the first three points but it was nip and tuck after that until the North tipp side fought back to take the lead for the first time at 0-09 to 0-08.

But the Cork club struck back quickly with a goal to re-take the lead and and powered on to win on a final score of St Catherines 2-17 to Ballinahinch 0-11.