Ballina flanker O’Leary in 33-woman squad for Autumn Internationals

Ballina woman Maeve Óg O’Leary is one of six uncapped players who’ve been named in the extended Irish rugby squad for the Autumn tests.

The flanker, who has also represented Ireland in softball, will be hoping to force her way into the reckoning for Ireland’s clashes with the USA on November 12th, and Japan a week later.

Tipperary Town winger Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe is also included in the 33-woman squad for the two games, which will be the last in charge for current Head Coach Adam Griggs.

Fethard flanker Dorothy Wall misses out on the November action through injury.