Another busy day of gaelic games action

The county senior football final lineup will be confirmed this afternoon.

Defending champions Clonmel Commercials take on neighbours Moyle Rovers in Ardfinnan at 2pm for the right to play JK Brackens in this year’s decider.

Since winning their opening game against kilsheelan-Kilcash by a point, Commercials have gone on to win their last three games by an average of over 23 points.

Elsewhere today, Thurles Sarsfields will find out who their opponents will be in ths year’s premier intermeidate hurling final.

Having already booked their place in the decider following last weekend’s win over Killenaule, Sarsfields await the winners of Lorrha and Cashel King Cormacs who meet in their semi-final at 2.30pm in Toomevara.

Meanwhile, the first of this year’s U19A football semi-finals takes place.

It’s in Gortnahoe where JK Brackens take on Fethard at 12.30pm.