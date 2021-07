There’s Tipperary interest at the European Under 23 Athletics Championships which get underway in Estonia today.

Sean Mockler competes in the hammer qualifiers this morning – if he makes it through the Two Mile Borris athlete will be in action again in the final on Friday.

Meanwhile his Moycarkey Coolcroo AC clubmate David Ryan will be competing in the 4x400m heats on Sunday morning. Should they qualify for the final, it will take place on Sunday evening.