Tipp Athlete finishes 2nd at Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon

A Tipperary Athlete had a podium finish at yesterday’s Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon.

Over 20,000 women took to the streets of Dublin for the 41st year of the event, which since its inception has raised over €226 million for charities in Ireland.

The race was won by Nakita Burke from Letterkenny A.C. in a time of 34:27, however Clonmel A.C’s Courtney McGuire took silver crossing the finish line only 6 seconds later.

The local athlete completed the race in a time of 34:33, and was followed by Teresa Doherty from Finn Valley A.C. in third place.

Shauna Bocquet from Craughwell, Galway won the Elite Wheelchair Category in a time of 26:59.

Women from all over Ireland took part with many taking part to support and fundraise for charitable causes. This annual celebration of women is an inclusive event, embracing women of all ages and fitness levels. This year’s event included women aged from 14 to 93.

David O’Leary, General Manager of the Women’s Mini Marathon said:

“Congratulations to the many thousands of women who took to the streets of Dublin today. There’s no other event like the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon; the sense of celebration and camaraderie, the emotion, the laughter and the fun atmosphere all make the day so special. We’re proud to be able to produce an event which means so much to all women.

I’d like to thank the hundreds of volunteers who each year give so generously of their time to help make this event happen, as well as the community groups and charities who continue to support the event year after year. And of course, I’d like to thank the women of Ireland for coming out in their thousands! I would particularly like to mention our wonderful sponsors, and in particular our title sponsors Vhi. We’re delighted to be able to announce the extension of our partnership for the next three years and look forward to continuing to work with them to deliver many more years of the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon”.

A full listing of the results is published in a special supplement in the Irish Independent today.