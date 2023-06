There was success for Tipperary’s Sean Mockler at the European Team Championships in Poland this morning.

The Moycarkey Coolcroo AC clubman was in action this morning in the Division three Men’s Hammer Throw.

He won with his second throw of 63.83, despite having three failed throws of six.

Second to Mockler was Georgian athlete Goga Tchikhavaria with a throw of 62.8.