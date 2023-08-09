Sports Star award for Tipp athlete Katie Bergin

The winner of the Tipp FM Sports Star of the month for July has been announced.

Moyne AC’s Katie Bergin has won the award, in association with the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel, for her performances on the national stage last month.

The sprinter won the National U23 women’s 100m gold and also captured her first ever senior national title, winning the Women’s 200m final in Santry last month.

Katie won the award ahead of fellow Tipperary athletes Seán Mockler and Sharlene Mawdsley, who also won national titles in July.

Nominations for the August award can now be submitted to [email protected].

Meanwhile Sharlene Mawdsley was in action over 400m last night in Switzerland.

The Newport AC member – who is national champion at the distance – finished third in 51.98. The race was won by Britain’s Laviai Nelson in 50.83.