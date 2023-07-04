Sharlene Mawdsley is Tipp FM’s Sports Star of the month

The Tipp FM Sports Star of the month winner for the month of June has been announced.

The award, in association with The Talbot Hotel, was given to Newport AC’s Sharlene Mawdsley for her recent performance at the European Games in Poland.

Sharlene won her heat of the Division Three Women’s 400m, running her second fastest time ever, and was also part of the successful mixed 4x400m mixed relay team.

Sharlene’s performances helped Ireland gain promotion to Division Two of the European Games.

Other nominations for June included Tipperary goalkeeper Rhys Shelly, camogie player Jean Kelly, Ireland U20 rugby player Brian Gleeson and hammer thrower Sean Mockler.