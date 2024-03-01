Sharlene Mawdsley dons Irish singlet for the World Indoor Championships

Sharlene Mawdsley is representing Ireland at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow today.

The Newport AC sprinter is competing in the Women’s 400m and Women’s 4x400m events over the course of the weekend.

The individual event is up first, with Sharlene running in the heats of the 400m this morning with the first two in each heat qualifying for the semi-finals along with four fastest losers.

The action in Glasgow get underway at 10.20am, with the 400 metre semi-finals scheduled for 8.50pm this evening.

Israel Olatunde competes in the heats of the men’s 60-metres at lunchtime.

This evening, Sarah Healy is in the heats for the women’s 15-hundred metres.