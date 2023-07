Sharlene Mawdsley is the National 400m champion.

The Newport AC sprinter took the gold medal in last night’s final at the National Track & Field Senior Championships in Santry.

Sharlene crossed the line in a time of 51.94 seconds in wet conditions.

That time was over a second quicker than Olympian Sophie Becker in second.

The win is a first senior national outdoor title for the Tipperary woman.