Mockler in action at European Team Championship

Ireland go into the second day of the European Team Championships in second place in Division 3.

Newport’s Sharlene Mawdsley got Ireland off to a great start yesterday with victory in the Women’s 400 metres.

Ellie McCartney will be the first Irish athlete into action this morning in Poland, she’s in the field for the women’s pole vault.

Sarah Lavin will be in Heat ‘A’ of the women’s 100-metre hurdles.

While Tom Barr competes in the men’s 400-metre hurdles.

Tipperary’s Sean Mockler will be in action in the Men’s Hammer this morning. The Moycarkey Coolcroo AC clubman gets his competition underway at around 11.15 Irish time.