A fantastic final leg by Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley helped Ireland to a season’s best time of 3.13.90 in their 4×400 metre mixed at the World Athletics Championships in Hungary.

The Newport AC athlete received the baton in 8th and last place but powered through to finish 4th and just outside the automatic qualifying places.

However the Irish quartet had done enough to secure a place in this evenings final as one of the two fastest losers.

Mawdsley’s time of 50.14 seconds was the fastest in her leg of the race.