Mawdsley and Mockler on Irish team for European Games

Two Tipperary athletes are among the 44 competitors named on the Irish team to compete at the European Games in Krakow.

While athletics has featured on the European Games programme since 2015, this is the first time that it holds European Championship status, with it doubling up as the European Team Championships.

Sean Mockler of Moycarkey Coolcroo AC will compete in the Men’s Hammer Throw.

Sharlene Mawdsley from Newport AC has been selected for both the women’s 400m and the Mixed 4 x 400m Relay. The 24 year old recently ran a PB of 51.34 seconds in Spain to put her fourth on the all-time Irish list.

The European Games run from the 20th to the 26th of June, with the Irish athletes competing on the first three days.