Mawdsley just misses out on semi-final spot at European Championships

There was no joy for Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley in her 400 metres heats last evening at the European Championships.

The Newport athlete finished 6th in a time of 52.63 – missing out on qualification by 11 hundredths of a second.

There’s another busy day in store for Irish athletes in Munich

First up, Brendan Boyce goes in the men’s 35-k walk.

After 9, Ciara Mageean and Sarah Healy go in separate semi-finals of the 15-hundred metres.

Chris O’Donnell goes in the first heat of the men’s 400-metres, and Rhasidat Adeleke goes in heat-3 of the women’s 400.

After coming within a hundredth of a second of Paul Hession’s Irish record, Israel Olatunde is in the third semi-final of the men’s 100-metres.

In the evening session, Darragh McElhinney and Brian Fay are in the final of the men’s 5000-metres.