Tipperary athlete Sharlene Mawdsley is turning professional.

The 25 year old from Newport has had a sparkling season as she represented Ireland at the World Championships in Budapest in the 400 metres as well as reaching the finals of both the 4×400 relay and 4×400 mixed relay.

Sharlene has set personal bests in the 200 and 400 metres this year.

She has announced she will be running professionally for PUMA in the coming years.