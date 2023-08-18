Mawdsley hoping for PB at World Championships

Sharlene Mawdsley is in Budapest ahead of the World Athletics Championships.

The Newport AC sprinter is representing Team Ireland in the Women’s 400m along with the mixed and women’s 4x400m events over the course of the week.

The action starts on Saturday morning with the mixed relay event at 10.05am Irish time whist Sharlene will also be competing in the individual event on Sunday.

The Tipperary woman has had her best season to date, running a personal best of 51.34 seconds earlier this year,

With fierce competition in the women’s 400-metres, athletics journalist Cathal Dennehy says making it out of the heats in Hungary would be a big achievement.

“Sharlene, with where she is ranked, I think she’s about 29th of the 51 or so athletes, only 24 will make the semi-finals.

“So she is not ranked, expected to make the semi-final but it is certainly something that is possible if she gets her performance individually in that heat right.

“That would be essentially be like the gold medal for Sharlene if she got in to a world semi-final it would be a brilliant performance but I think she probably will need something close to that personal best, something in the low to mid 51 seconds to do so.”