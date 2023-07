Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley will be hoping for a national senior title this evening.

The Newport AC sprinter is in the field for the final of the Women’s 400m at the National Track & Field Senior Championships in Santry.

Mawdlsey ran the fastest heat yesterday but will be joined in the final by Olympians Phil Healy, Sophie Becker and Cliodhna Manning.

The final gets underway at 7.25pm this evening and is live on TV on RTE 2.