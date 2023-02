Two Tipperary athletes have been selected on the Irish team for the upcoming European Indoor Championships in Turkey.

It follows impressive performances at last weekend’s National Indoor Track & Field Championships

Sharlene Mawdsley of Newport AC will compete in the 400m and 4x400m Relay.

Miriam Daly Carrick-on-Suir is also on the Irish 4x400m squad.

The Championships run from March 3rd to 5th.