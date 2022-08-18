Mansfield says coaching advice from Sean Tobin has been a huge help

Clonmel AC’s David Mansfield has paid tribute to the coaching he has received from clubmate Sean Tobin.

Mansfield – who set a new Tipperary record for the marathon in Seville earlier this year – will make his first appearance in an Irish singlet later this month.

He will compete in the Antrim Coast International Half Marathon in Larne on August 28th alongside another Clonmel AC member William Maunsell.

The pair are being coached by Sean Tobin who missed out on his push for Olympic selection last year due to injury.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on this week’s Extra Time David Mansfield said we’re likely to see Tobin back in action soon.

“Sean is kind of just building up his fitness again. He went very close to that Olympic thing last year. I suppose its just taking him a bit of time to get himself right again. He’s getting back there.

“You know in a selfish way his inaction in racing has led to a bit of a gain for me because the time that Sean has put into my training over the course of the last year or so is just incredible. What he’s taught me – if Sean was on the road I don’t think he’d have as much time. But I’ve no doubt pretty soon we’ll be seeing Sean back racing.”