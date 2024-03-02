Heartbreak for Mawdsley at World Indoor Championships

Sharlene Mawdsley will not be taking part in today’s World Indoor Athletics Championship Women’s 400m final.

The Newport AC woman finished third in her semi-final in Glasgow last night which secured her a place in today’s final after running a time of 52.16 seconds.

However, following the race, the Austrian team made an appeal claiming that the Tipperary woman illegally crossed in front of Austria’s Susanne Gogl-Walli.

Following a judgement by the referee, Mawdsley was disqualified, meaning her spot in the word final went to the Austrian athlete instead.

Team Ireland’s counter appeal to the decision was rejected deeming that the Austrian “was obstructed as described in rule 17.13”.