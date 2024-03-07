Flynn: Mawdsley in flying form

Sharlene Mawdsley is having her best season so far according to a local analyst.

Martin Flynn from Moyne AC has been speaking about the Tipperary sprinter following her performances at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

The Newport native qualified for the Women’s 400m final before being disqualified for a lane infringement however she bounced back in the relay event, helping the Irish quartet to a 5th place finish.

Speaking on Extra-Time, Martin Flynn says Sharlene could break some of her own personal records soon.

“Sharlene has been performing exceptionally well this winter.

“I’ll be honest I think it’s probably her best season so far by a long shot.

“She’s getting very, very close now with her split times in the relays coming close to the 50 seconds.

“In the flat 400 she’s on the 51 seconds but I think before the end of the season I think it is possible before the Olympics she just might get under the 50 seconds and well then that would put her in to a different category altogether because very few women have broken the 50 seconds.”