Clonmel athlete hoping to make the Irish team for European Marathon Championships

Tipperary’s fastest marathon runner is hoping his personal best at the weekend in Seville will lead to him being selected on the Irish team later this year.

Clonmel AC’s David Mansfield ran a time of 2:16:08 on Sunday in finishing 63rd in a top class field – it was 3.30 faster than his previous best which he set in Berlin last year.

Speaking on Extra Time here on Tipp FM the 36 year old was hopeful that his performance would set him up well for the year.

“I feel now that my year can start because I’ve posted a fast time and I’m hoping to be selected for the European Championships in August.

“I’m hoping that that (Seville performance) maybe goes towards the selectors picking me which will allow me to focus primarily on that.

“So while the year is semi-set its very much open to what happens with the Euro selection.”