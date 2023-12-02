Seven wins in a row for Nenagh Ormond in AIL Division 2A

Nenagh Ormond have continued their unbeaten run in Division 2A of the AIL after winning their seventh game in a row.

It was a great result for the Nenagh side who successfully held onto top spot on the league table.

The game against bottom placed Malone ended with a final score of 24-10 in Belfast on Saturday afternoon.

Cashel, also kept the pressure on their rivals from second place with a win over Navan in Spafield.

The game ended in Cashel’s favour 32-18.

In Division 2C, fifth placed Clonmel welcomed Tullamore to Ardghaoithe, but unfortunately trailed behind by the end of the game.

Tullamore took the win, two up at the end of the game 29-27.