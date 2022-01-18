34-man Tipperary Senior Hurling panel named ahead of League

Tipperary Senior Hurling Manager Colm Bonnar has announced a 34-man panel ahead of the National Hurling League.

Veterans Séamie Callanan, Noel McGrath, Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher and Pádraic Maher return for the new campaign, but there are plenty of new faces included.

Thurles’s Denis Maher and Conor Stakelum are added, as are Moyne-Templetuohy duo Gearóid O’Connor and Conor Bowe, Ballingarry’s Dylan Walsh and Clonoulty-Rossmore’s Enda Heffernan.

John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer is a notable absentee, and he’s not currently part of the management’s plans for 2022.

Player – Club

Barry Hogan – Kiladangan

Brian Hogan – Lorrha Dorrha

Craig Morgan – Kilruane MacDonaghs

Brian McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill

Eoghan Connolly – Cashel King Cormacs

Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

Robert Byrne – Portroe

Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens

Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Eire Óg

Dillon Quirke – Clonoulty Rossmore

James Quigley – Kiladangan

Enda Heffernan – Clonoulty Rossmore

John Meagher – Loughmore-Castleiney

Seamus Kennedy – St Marys

Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

Alan Flynn – Kiladangan

Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs

Conor Bowe – Moyne-Templetuohy

John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

Patrick Maher – Lorrha Dorrha

Ger Browne – Cashel King Cormacs

Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan Kilcash

Michael Breen – Ballina

Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

Conor Stakelum – Thurles Sarsfields

Jake Morris – Nenagh Eire Óg

Gearoid O’Connor – Moyne-Templetuohy

Dylan Walsh – Ballingarry

Denis Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

Jason Forde – Silvermines

Paul Flynn – Kiladangan

Seamus Callanan – Drom & Inch