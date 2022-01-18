34-man Tipperary Senior Hurling panel named ahead of League

Tipperary Senior Hurling Manager Colm Bonnar has announced a 34-man panel ahead of the National Hurling League.
Veterans Séamie Callanan, Noel McGrath, Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher and Pádraic Maher return for the new campaign, but there are plenty of new faces included.
Thurles’s Denis Maher and Conor Stakelum are added, as are Moyne-Templetuohy duo Gearóid O’Connor and Conor Bowe, Ballingarry’s Dylan Walsh and Clonoulty-Rossmore’s Enda Heffernan.
John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer is a notable absentee, and he’s not currently part of the management’s plans for 2022.
Player – Club
Barry Hogan – Kiladangan
Brian Hogan – Lorrha Dorrha
Craig Morgan – Kilruane MacDonaghs
Brian McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill
Eoghan Connolly – Cashel King Cormacs
Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
Robert Byrne – Portroe
Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens
Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Eire Óg
Dillon Quirke – Clonoulty Rossmore
James Quigley – Kiladangan
Enda Heffernan – Clonoulty Rossmore
John Meagher – Loughmore-Castleiney
Seamus Kennedy – St Marys
Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
Alan Flynn – Kiladangan
Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs
Conor Bowe – Moyne-Templetuohy
John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
Patrick Maher – Lorrha Dorrha
Ger Browne – Cashel King Cormacs
Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan Kilcash
Michael Breen – Ballina
Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
Conor Stakelum – Thurles Sarsfields
Jake Morris – Nenagh Eire Óg
Gearoid O’Connor – Moyne-Templetuohy
Dylan Walsh – Ballingarry
Denis Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
Jason Forde – Silvermines
Paul Flynn – Kiladangan
Seamus Callanan – Drom & Inch