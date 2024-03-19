Three Tipp players in the Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year

Three Tipperary players have been recognized in the 2024 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year

Holycross-Ballycahill’s Joe Caesar has been named in the half-backs with Cathal Quinn from Cashel King Cormacs in midfield – both were playing for Mary Immaculate College Limerick.

Fitzgibbon Cup Champions ‘Mary I’ contributed 7 of the names

Moyne-Templetuohy’s Gearoid O’Connor who featured for beaten finalists University of Limerick is also in the 15 at centre forward.

UL have four representatives on the team, beaten semi-finalists University of Galway have three, with one player from SETU Waterford also included.

The full team is:

2024 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year