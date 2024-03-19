Three Tipp players in the Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year

By
Domhnall Doyle
-

Three Tipperary players have been recognized in the 2024 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year

Holycross-Ballycahill’s Joe Caesar has been named in the half-backs with Cathal Quinn from Cashel King Cormacs in midfield – both were playing for Mary Immaculate College Limerick.

Fitzgibbon Cup Champions ‘Mary I’ contributed 7 of the names

Moyne-Templetuohy’s Gearoid O’Connor who featured for beaten finalists University of Limerick is also in the 15 at centre forward.

UL have four representatives on the team, beaten semi-finalists University of Galway have three, with one player from SETU Waterford also included.

The full team is:

2024 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year

  1. Jason Gillane (MICL, Patrickswell & Limerick)
  2. ⁠Adam Hogan (MICL, Feakle & Clare)
  3. ⁠Eoin Lawless (University of Galway, St Mary’s Athenry & Galway)
  4. ⁠Fergal O’Connor (University of Limerick, Effin & Limerick)
  5. ⁠Diarmuid Ryan (MICL, Cratloe & Clare)
  6. ⁠Mark Fitzgerald (University of Limerick, Passage & Waterford)
  7. ⁠Joe Caesar (MICL, Holycross-Ballycahill & Tipperary)
  8. ⁠Cathal Quinn (MICL, Cashel King Cormacs & Tipperary)
  9. ⁠Gavin Lee (University of Galway, Clarinbridge & Galway)
  10. Reuben Halloran (SETU Waterford, De La Salle & Waterford)
  11. ⁠Gearoid O’Connor (University of Limerick, Moyne-Templetuohy & Tipperary)
  12. ⁠Shane O’Brien (MICL, Kilmallock & Limerick)
  13. ⁠Shane Meehan (MICL, Banner & Clare)
  14. ⁠Mark Rodgers (University of Limerick, Scariff & Clare)
  15. ⁠Niall Collins (University of Galway, Cappataggle & Galway)