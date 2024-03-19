Three Tipp players in the Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year

Three Tipperary players have been recognized in the 2024 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year
Holycross-Ballycahill’s Joe Caesar has been named in the half-backs with Cathal Quinn from Cashel King Cormacs in midfield – both were playing for Mary Immaculate College Limerick.
Fitzgibbon Cup Champions ‘Mary I’ contributed 7 of the names
Moyne-Templetuohy’s Gearoid O’Connor who featured for beaten finalists University of Limerick is also in the 15 at centre forward.
UL have four representatives on the team, beaten semi-finalists University of Galway have three, with one player from SETU Waterford also included.
The full team is:
2024 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year
- Jason Gillane (MICL, Patrickswell & Limerick)
- Adam Hogan (MICL, Feakle & Clare)
- Eoin Lawless (University of Galway, St Mary’s Athenry & Galway)
- Fergal O’Connor (University of Limerick, Effin & Limerick)
- Diarmuid Ryan (MICL, Cratloe & Clare)
- Mark Fitzgerald (University of Limerick, Passage & Waterford)
- Joe Caesar (MICL, Holycross-Ballycahill & Tipperary)
- Cathal Quinn (MICL, Cashel King Cormacs & Tipperary)
- Gavin Lee (University of Galway, Clarinbridge & Galway)
- Reuben Halloran (SETU Waterford, De La Salle & Waterford)
- Gearoid O’Connor (University of Limerick, Moyne-Templetuohy & Tipperary)
- Shane O’Brien (MICL, Kilmallock & Limerick)
- Shane Meehan (MICL, Banner & Clare)
- Mark Rodgers (University of Limerick, Scariff & Clare)
- Niall Collins (University of Galway, Cappataggle & Galway)