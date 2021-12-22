Under 21 hurling to be key focus for sports lovers on St Stephen’s Day

The conclusion of the County Under 21 hurling championships will be the key point of focus for local sports lovers over the Christmas break.

There are five games on Saint Stephen’s Day, including the West Under 21 A Hurling Final between Cappawhite Gaels and Cashel King Cormacs in Clonoulty.

On the same day, the North A final sees Kiladangan face Roscrea at 1.30 in Toomevara, while there’s also a Mid A Semi-Final between Drom-Inch and Holycross/Ballycahill at 12 noon in The Ragg.

The Mid B Final sees Upperchurch-Drombane face Boherlahan/Dualla at 1.30 in Littleton, while the South B Final is between Cahir and Grangemockler-Ballyneale at 1pm in Clonmel.

The County Under 21 B semi-finals will take place on Sunday January 2nd, with the A semi-finals one week later on the 9th.

Below are the official details on the County fixtures for the new year: