13-man Loughmore-Castleiney’s season ends at hands of Ballygunner in Munster semi-final

Loughmore-Castleiney’s historic season has come to an end.

After 19th consecutive weeks of championship action, the Tipperary hurling and football champions were beaten by Ballygunner in today’s Munster senior hurling semi-final.

It ended up 2-11 to 0-12 to the Waterford side in Dungarvan, but the result did not come without controversy.

In the 23rd minute, Noel McGrath received a straight red card for an off the ball incident whilst his brother John received a second yellow card and subsequent red card in the 53rd minute.

After winning a penalty, John McGrath was alleged to have struck a Ballygunner man and referee Johnny Murphy overturned the penalty and showed McGrath a red card.

Ballygunner progress to the Munster final to take on Limerick side Kilmallock.