Fergal joined Fran this week for the weekly travel slot to talk about new Travel rules and tips for saving on travel.

Travel Tales with Fergal Podcast is a weekly interview series where Irishman Fergal O’Keeffe chats to a special guest about their travels, adventures and experiences living abroad. We talk about travel, culture, people, food, politics, history, tourism and expat lives.

He can be found on Instagram @traveltaleswithfergal.