Tipp Today: Mountain Road Residents Concerned Over Proposed Development

A meeting is taking place this evening for the residents of 3 estates in Cahir, Mountain Road, Mountain View Drive and Millenium Place which will highlight concerns that these residents have at proposals by Tipperary County Council to build up to 40 homes in the area, which have major implications on traffic and water and will result in the loss of a popular green space.

Our reporter Alison Hyland travelled out to Cahir yesterday to meet some of the residents ahead of a meeting being held there tonight…