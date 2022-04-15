Tipp Today Full Show 1504

Friday’s Tipp Today came live from Nenagh and began with Fran speaking to show favorite Johnny Looby on his thoughts on the week that was. Johnny joined us from beside the pool in Portugal!

We spoke to Ger about a scam text that she almost fell victim to claiming to be one of her kids in trouble.

Our GP Pat Harrold was live in studio, Imelda Walsh sat down to talk about her tenure in the IFA.

John joined us to express his anger at the release of a film dicpicting nuns as lesbian sex addicts!

Our Psychotherapist Johannes Berkery was also in studio to talk about the effects of this week’s horrific murders in Sligo and our friday Panel of Ryan, Louise and Eleanor picked apart the main topics of the week including turf, refugees and accents!