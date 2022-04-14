Tipp Today Full Show 1404

Turf was the topic of the day for listeners to Tipp Today this morning. Bawney, Teresa, Michael, Fran and Phillip spoke to us about their views on plans to ban the sale of turf.

David Commins was in studio to talk about AL Amyloidosis, a disease he was diagnosed with in 2020.

Paddy Cullivan spoke to us ahead of his stage show on the death of Michael Collins, we had our farming slot with Pat from the Farmers Journal, Muriel was live in studio to talk about preparing your body for a medical procedure, we looked ahead to this weekend’s Down Your Way and Tipp Rose Aisling O’Donovan was live in studio.