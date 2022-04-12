Tipp Today Full Show 1204

On Tuesday’s Tipp Today, Fran got the lowdown on the VAT rate cuts which were announced early this morning and what they would mean for struggling households, Martin the truck driver gave us his take on yesterdays strike by drivers in Dublin. Janet gave her reaction to the news that some organisations would have to move from a Clonmel hall to make way for refugees and Peter gave us his two cents on the Government’s performance.

We also heard from Emma Whitty, an LGBTQ youth worker on the unprovoked attack on a gay man in Dublin over the weekend.

Una O’Hagan was in studio to talk about her Husband Colm and their final book before tragic passing.

Health Insurance expert Dermot Goode gave his advice for people looking for a better deal on their health insurance.

Our legal eagle John Lynch was in studio for our monthly legal slot, this week’s topic was mediation and the fall in personal injury awards.

We also spoke to listener John about spiralling fuel costs and Dr Henrik Jungaberle, co-founder and former board member of the MIND Foundation, spoke to us about the use of psychedelic drugs for treating neurological disorders.