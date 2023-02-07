Tipp Today Full Show 070223

On Tuesdays show, Fran spoke to Mattie McGrath about weekend rumours of refugees coming to cahir, John, Liam and Paul also gave their views on the topic.

Tyrone and Paulina gave their opinions on the chosen song to represent Ireland in the Eurovision, Derek Smith spoke about a new helpline for men, Sleep expert Patrick McKeown on turning off your brain at night, Mary gave her thoughts on refugees and Molly O’Connell spoke to us ahead of tonights Glor Tire competition.

Divorce was the topic for this weeks legal slot, George Hogg on the upcoming discos aimed at kids with disability, Paul gave us the lowdown on a hectic sporting weekend, Thurles resident Patrick on match goers parking near Semple, Pat on the stamping down of protests and tech expert Niall Kitson on the rise of of the audio book!