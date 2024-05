About four hundred local primary school kids are going to be brought into the TUS Campus in Thurles over the next month.

They’ll be there to play and develop computer games while getting a taste of college life.

It’s part of a scheme that’s been awarded €300,000 of new funding and is designed to teach them about the UN Sustainable Development Goals and about coding.

Lecturer Natasha Kiely says that funding means they will be able to reach 2,000 kids over the next couple of years.