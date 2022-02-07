Tipp Today – Full Show 0702

On this morning’s Tipp Today, Kelly Mellerick from My Lovely Horse rescue on the latest incident of cruelty in Littleton, we spoke to callers about issues with passports and the problem with dog fouling in Cashel. We also spoke to Superintendant Eddie Golden about fraud scams.

We spoke to Claire Waite about her book “But you look fine” about debiliatating pain. TD’s Jackie Cahill and Alan Kelly argued over the recent 7 million euro funding announcement for Tipperary University Hospital. Career Coach Ronan Kennedy on pruning back friendships.

Matchmaker Fergal Harrington spoke about the new dating environment post Covid and new dating Etiqutee!

We also spoke to the amazing team behind Clonmel’s newest Coffee business Pompeii and Fergal O’Keffe joined us for our weekly travel slot where he discussed travel savings and new travel rules.