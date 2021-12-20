Ireland’s Fittest Family – Niall McIntyre

From 16 fearless families to just four finalists, this year’s Ireland’s Fittest Families has been the most hair-raising yet,

This year’s show came to its most epic finish yet, as the families took on THE MOUNTAIN in Kilruddery in the hopes of winning €15,000.

The McIntyres from Co. Tipperary, Aiden, Eoin, Niall and Clodagh coached by Donnacha O’Callaghan took on the Kinsella family.





Niall McIntyre was one of the competitors from Lorrha and is also a sports journalist with Joe.ie. He spoke to Fran on Tipp Today following the nail biting final!