PodcastsTipp Today The anxiously awaited new playground in Cahir has opened after years of hard work and fundraising By Tipp Today - 9th August 2021 Our own Ali travelled out to Cahir to talk to some of the Committee involved and some of the kids there enjoying the new facility. She began by speaking to Councillor Andy Maloney who was glad to see the gates finally open. Tipp FM Radio · The anxiously awaited new playground in Cahir has opened after years of hard work and fundraising