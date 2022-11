On Friday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Johnny Looby for his weekly ramblings. Fr Sean Sheehy, the priest at the centre of controversy this week speaks to us about his homily. The people of Templemore will host a protest to reopen the Garda College Swimming Pool. Bounty remains in Irish Celebrations tubs despite UK removal. Our Friday Panel of Cllr Siobhan Ambrose, Mark Small and Joe Leahy unpack the hot topics of the week.