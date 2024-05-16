Council admits there should have been more engagement on Clonmel car park plans

The County Council should have communicated better before closing the Friary car park on Abbey St in Clonmel.

That’s the admission from the local authority’s District Manager.

The car park closed this week for up to five months so that it can be turned into a dual space that’ll also be used as an outdoor performance area.

The plans have been underway since during the pandemic and Sinead Carr admits there should have been more engagement with locals before starting the work after such a long delay.

However she also says the project to transform the Friary car park was agreed with all the local stakeholders

There’s been a backlash locally after the car park closed this week but Sinead Carr says all the local groups – including local businesses and the Friary – were fully consulted at the time.