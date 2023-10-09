Maggie Morrissey – Wold Mental Health Day

Tomorrow is World Mental Health Day.

The overall objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health.





The theme of this year’s campaign is ‘Mental health is a universal human right’.

The Day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.

Maggie Morrissey is a Recovery education facilitator for South Tipperary with the Recovery College South East and she spoke to Fran.