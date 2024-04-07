Winifred Mason (Nee Quinn), Thurles.

Lower Stradavoher, Thurles.

Affectionately known a “Nin Nan.”

Passed peacefully after a short illness, in the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Larry, son-in-law Joe, great-grandchildren Rhian, Amy and James. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Mary and Julie, sons Michael, Billy, Larry, Jim and Pat, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Ann, Mary, Paula, Deirdre and Louise, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Jim, sisters-in-law Greta, Chrissie, Nuala and Peggy, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday 9th April from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday 10th April at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

May She Rest In Peace.