Tony Pyke, Ardfinnan

St. Josephs Avenue, Ardfinnan

Tony passed away, peacefully at home, with his family by his side.

Predeceased by his wife Moira and son Mike, he will be very sadly missed by his loving family Tina, Sharon, David, Philip, Anthony, Valerie, Claire, Lisa, Linda and Sarah, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons in law, daughters in law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday evening from 4pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.30am in the Church of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan, followed by burial in St. Finnian’s Cemetery.