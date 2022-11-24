Tommy O’Neill, Clonmel & Fethard

Tommy O’Neill, Elm Park and Love lane, Clonmel and Kilknockan View, Fethard

Suddenly on 21st November 2022 after a tragic accident.

Sadly missed by his heart broken Partner Rosanna, sons Jamie and Arron, parents Kathleen and Patrick, sister Tracy, Susan and Nollaig, brother Andrew, brothers in law David, James and Mick, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends and all his brothers in Freewheelers M.C.

Reposing on Thursday at his Mother’s House No. 43 Elm Park Clonmel from 5pm to 7pm.

Reposing on Friday at Freewheelers Club House Ballypadeen, Cashel from 4pm to 8pm.

Followed by Funeral service at 12 noon on Saturday.

Burial immediately afterwards in Calvary Cemetery Fethard.