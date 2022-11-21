Teresa (Terry) Gregory (nee Hogan), Clonmel

Sheehy Terrace, Clonmel and formerly Fr Matthew Terrace, Clonmel.

Terry passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen on Monday morning surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband George (Junior) and grandson Emmet, she will be sadly missed by her daughter Mandy, sons Hillary, Malcolm, Colm, Jason and Niall, grandchildren Laura, Rachel, Grace, Gerard, Charlotte, Finn, Dylan, Hazel, Damon and Noah, great-grandchildren Conor, Eve, Freddie and Kate, sisters Anna (Doyle) and Phyllis (Tuck), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Friday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am.

Cremation will take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.