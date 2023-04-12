Teresa Ryan (Dairy), Limerick & Nenagh

Ashling Drive, Clareview, Limerick and formerly of Gortmore, Ballywilliam, Nenagh

April 11th 2023, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Roseville Nursing Home, Limerick.

Predecesaed by her parents Philip and Anne, her sisters and brother, Nonie (Ryan), Maureen, Anne (Kennedy) and Paddy and her grandnephew Conor.

Deeply regretted by her sister Peg (Ryan, Nenagh), sister-in-law Una, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh, from 5.30pm until 7pm, followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballywilliam, arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Ballinaclough Graveyard.

Teresa’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeiRofKwA96iCCDSHYYs2dg

May her gentle Soul Rest in Peace.